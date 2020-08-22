liberating Yemen.. Yemen armed forces disclose details for falling AQAP in Bayda

alyemenione/

The Yemeni army and popular forces revealed on Friday the details of the large military operations that targeted the largest strongholds of Al Qaeda and ISIS in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), in several areas of Bayda governorate In the process of liberating Yemen.

The spokesman of Armed Forces, Yahya Sarie, in a press statement, affirmed that the operation hit the AQAP ‘s largest den of the intelligence elements belonging to the countries of the aggression coalition in the Arabian Peninsula, and took over areas of Qifah,Walad Rabai and Al-Qurashya in the province In the process of liberating Yemen.

Additionally, the operation of the army liberated and controlled over an area estimated at 1000 km, which was subject to the elements of the so-called al-Qaeda and ISIS, in addition to 14 camps of the AQAP and ISIS elements In the process of liberating Yemen.

The spokesman explained that those camps were used for training, and part of them containing workshops for manufacturing explosive belts and devices.

Sarie indicated that at least 250 of AQAP and ISIS elements were killed, wounded, and others captured, including elements of Arab and foreign nationalities, during the operation, adding that among the dead were five leaders from ISIS, including the leader of the organization and its financial officer.

He stated the armed forces found complete information and evidence confirming the association of the United States of America, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates at the head of countries with the AQAP and ISIS groups.

The spokesman praised great stance and role played by tribes and sheikhs of Bayda province to backing the armed forces in confronting the AQAP and ISIS and securing districts of the province In the process of liberating Yemen.

The spokesman said Yemeni military was now after those remaining militants who had managed to flee.

He said they had moved to areas held by Saudi-backed mercenaries, including Ma’rib Province and some southern areas.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to subdue a popular uprising that had toppled a Riyadh-friendly regime.

The war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.