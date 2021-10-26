المشهد اليمني الأول

Spokesperson: The Yemeni army and the popular committees liberated 3,200 square kilometers of Ma’rib lands from mercenaries supported by the Saudi coalition (scenes of the military operation)

alyemenione/



The spokesman for Yemen’s army says the country’s military and allied fighters from the

Popular Committees have liberated as much as 3,200 square kilometers of land in the two key provinces of Ma’rib and Shabwah during their latest operation, promising to fully free the strategically important city of Ma’rib from the Saudi occupiers and their mercenaries.

Yahya Saree made the remarks in a live interview on Sunday, during which he provided full details of the operation codenamed Rabi Al Naser (Spring of Victory), along with video demonstration, emphasizing that the operation has reached all its pre-designated goals in the two important provinces.

He said the air force had carried out more than 278 operations, including 161 in the occupied territories and 117 in the depth of Saudi territory.

The military spokesman said the missile unit of Yemen’s armed forces has also carried out 130 operations, 35 of which took place on the Saudi soil, and that the air defense had shot down four spy drones and conducted 296 successful operations to repel airstrikes.

The Yemeni spokesman added that the operation continued despite 705 airstrikes conducted by the enemy. He said the cities of Asilan, Baihan and Ein in Shabwa and the cities of Harib and al-Abadiyah and parts of the two cities of Jabal Murad and al-Juba were liberated in Ma’rib.

Saree added that the scale of the attacks had caught the Saudi side by surprise, saying 550 Saudi-backed fighters were killed and over 1,200 were injured while 90 were also detained in Ma’rib. The spokesman said leaders of the Daesh and al-Qaeda terrorist groups were among those killed.

In the operation, he noted, 16 armored vehicles and personnel carriers and 180 types of the enemy’s weapons were destroyedin Ma’rib. Saree announced the destruction of five weapons depots and the capture of dozens of enemy vehicles.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the Hadi government back to power and crushing Ansarullah.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases.

Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.