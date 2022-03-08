UNHCR Special Envoy and actress Angelina Jolie arrived in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden on Sunday on a visit to help draw attention to the catastrophic consequences of the war caused by the Saudi-led coalition war on the people of Yemen.

“I’ve landed in Aden in order to meet displaced families and refugees for UNHCR refugees and show my support for the people of Yemen. I will do my best to communicate from the ground as the days unfold,” Angelina Jolie wrote on her Instagram account.

She added that “as we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I’m here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace.”

She also confirmed that “the situation in Yemen is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with one civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022. An economy devastated by war, and over 20 million Yeminis depending on humanitarian assistance to survive.”