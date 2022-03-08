Millions of Yemenis in the capital Sana’a and other provinces have on Monday staged mass rallies to denounce the oil blockade and war against Yemen.

The massive rallies were held under the slogan “The Oil Blockade is an American decision, and Yemen Hurricane is our Choice.”

The participants raised Yemeni flags and slogans of freedom, condemning the US-backed Saudi-led blockade and war against Yemen and the prevention of entry of oil derivatives.

During the rally, speeches and poems were delivered, condemning the silence of the United Nations towards the coalition’s criminal practices against the people of Yemen.

A statement was issued during the rally in the capital Sana’a, holding that the US full responsibility for the siege of the Yemeni people, stressing that the blockade of oil derivatives and preventing them from Yemenis is an American war, and that it is a legitimate duty to confront it.

The statement stressed that “the Yemeni people have the right to get oil derivatives as a fundamental right guaranteed by all international laws and conventions, and preventing the entry of oil derivatives constitutes a flagrant violation of human values, principles and international conventions and laws.”

“The closure of Hodeidah port, which is the main lifeline for millions of Yemenis and the denial of entry of fuel, food and medicine ships, is a remarkable war crime,” the statement read.

The statement held the international community and the United Nations responsible for their silence for the ongoing crime of Saudi coalition and its siege of our people.

“The suffering of citizens in the occupied territories reveals that the agenda of the coalition targets all Yemenis without exception,” according to the statement.

The statement “called on all free people in the “occupied provinces” to rise up in the face of the occupation and its mercenaries”.

The participants voiced their support for all the military steps taken by the leadership in deterring Saudi-led coalition and breaking the siege, stressing that “our choice is to respond to the siege through mobilization of fighters and supporting the fronts with men and money.